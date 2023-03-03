Heartland Votes

Missouri Civil Air Patrol to run search and rescue exercise

Members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue...
Members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue exercise in the southeastern part of the state(KEYC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents of St. Francois County may see some airplanes and ground teams during the weekend, as there will be an exercise to hone search and rescue skills.

On March 4, members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue exercise in the southeastern part of the state. Due this time, CAP airplanes, ground teams, and small unmanned drone crews may be spotted during the exercise.

Staging areas for the exercise include Bonne Terre Municipal Airport, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, and Terre Du Lac Fire Department Firehouse #1.

Volunteers for the exercise will participate in the following training tasks:

  • Aircrew and ground team searches for missing aircraft and persons.
  • Search and rescue training for small drone aircrew.
  • Interagency cooperation with local first responder personnel.
  • Radio communication drills.
  • Mission base staff training.
  • Use of the National Incident Command System for command and control.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
Flash flood warnings are issued for several counties and flash flood watches have been issued...
First Alert: Flooding possible, temps dropping
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

The ribbon cutting with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Chamber of...
Ribbon cutting, open house scheduled for new SEMO Food Bank location in Jackson
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Damage on Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County, Ky.
State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage
Chief Blair said the officer’s use of force and use of his taser will be reviewed, which is...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to video showing altercation between man, officer during arrest
Cape Girardeau's police chief speaks out about a video that showing one of his officers...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to viral officer fighting video