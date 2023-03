PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you hear sirens this weekend, don’t be alarmed. McCracken County will be testing out their Warning Sirens.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting Outdoor Warning Siren Tests to make sure the alarms still function properly.

The tests will take place on Saturday March 4, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.