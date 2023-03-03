Heartland Votes

Marion Police Department executes a unique search warrant

By Colin Baillie
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion police say they are dealing with a Methamphetamine epidemic and investigators are going to great lengths to catch offenders and seize evidence, even in the most difficult locations.

The Marion Police Department executed a search warrant on March 1. That’s when officers learned that the suspect flushed methamphetamine down the toilet. Marion Police Chief, David Fitts said that it required a lot of tools to find the drugs.

“Got some cameras down there, located it and there was also a tool that was able to tell us exactly where it is. And brought the excavator in and it was kind of under the driveway just a few feet from the house and dug it up and went right to the spot and there it was,” said Fitts.

Digging up sewer lines is a first for Chief David Fitts, but he said it’s part of the job when fighting a drug problem.

“We’re going to do everything we can to protect you and keep this off our streets. And to the people doing this that think you’re going to come here and sell these drugs and damage our citizens and our children, you’re wrong. Cause we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to find you, we’re going to put you in jail. Period,” said Fitts.

According to Fitts, the problem is also that meth is becoming easier to obtain. He says that Meth is more readily available and cheaper.

“You know it’s evolved and changed a lot over the last few years and now the meth trade seems to be controlled by cartels. They make mass quantities and can sell it cheap and ship it all over the world and that’s what happening. And yeah it’s an epidemic, we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” said Fitts.

