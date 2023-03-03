Heartland Votes

Johnston City, Ill. school moves to remote learning due to flooded classrooms

Johnson City school moved to remote learning on Friday, March 3 due to flooding.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding in Williamson County forced a school to keep kids home for the day.

Jefferson Elementary School in Johnston City had to pivot to remote learning on Friday, March 3 due to multiple flooded classrooms.

We talked to Superintendent Kathy Clarke and she said five classrooms are affected. Anything wooden in those classrooms is a complete loss.

She said there’s so much water backed up in the city’s storm drain lines that overflowed into the school.

Servpro was in the building around noon cleaning up and will be working throughout the weekend, Clarke added.

She said she believes students will be back in the classroom on Monday.

