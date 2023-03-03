Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday, March 3 ahead of severe storms.

The storms are expected to produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and excessive rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe storms are possible between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The heaviest rainfall totals are expected north of the western Kentucky and Bluegrass parkways. A tornado watch is in effect for most of western Kentucky.

“We have been through so much and lost too many Kentuckians to severe weather; we don’t want to lose anyone else. Please make a plan and prepare for today’s expected weather events,” Gov. Beshear said in a release. “Emergency management, communications, transportation, energy and environment staff are activated and monitoring the storms at our Emergency Operations Center. We also have the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police ready to respond.”

The governor asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker joined the governor in urging Kentuckians to prepare now for the pending storms.

“It’s time to put our ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’ plans into action,” Director Slinker said. “Make sure that if you have to travel, you have an emergency kit in your car, and that you have an emergency kit at home filled with food, water, first aid kits, batteries and rain gear. And always remember, if you see a road that’s flooded: Turn around and don’t drown.”

Director Slinker also reminded Kentuckians to never put generators indoors and to use them 8-10 feet outside of their home where there’s no chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services.

With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

