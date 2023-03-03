First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A strong low pressure area will lift SW to NE directly over the region today. This will bring heavy rain, strong winds and even a severe thunderstorm/tornado threat. Flooding is likely with some models showing over 4″ of rain possible in some areas. The greatest threat of severe thunderstorms will be over southeastern counties, especially the Bootheel, TN and KY which will be in the warm sector during the morning. Wind Advisories and warnings are in effect. By the afternoon the low will pushing northeast into Indiana, and we’ll be on the colder backside of the system with gusty northwest winds and falling temps…so that by this evening it will be chilly and breezy but dry.

The weekend continues to look quiet and relatively pleasant, with highs near 60 on Saturday and approaching 70 by Sunday afternoon. Monday will the last mild day for a while, however, as we’ll get into a cooler and wetter pattern during the second half of next week. Rain showers may actually mix with some wet snow in northern counties by Thursday night or Friday of next week, if current trends verify.

