Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

First Alert Action Day for heavy rain, wind and thunderstorm threats....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong low pressure area will lift SW to NE directly over the region today.  This will bring heavy rain,  strong winds and even a severe thunderstorm/tornado threat.   Flooding is likely with some models showing over 4″ of rain possible in some areas.  The greatest threat of severe thunderstorms will be over southeastern counties,  especially the Bootheel, TN and KY which will be in the warm sector during the morning.   Wind Advisories and warnings are in effect.  By the afternoon the low will pushing northeast into Indiana, and we’ll be on the colder backside of the system with gusty northwest winds and falling temps…so that by this evening it will be chilly and breezy but dry.

The weekend continues to look quiet and relatively pleasant, with highs near 60 on Saturday and approaching 70 by Sunday afternoon.  Monday will the last mild day for a while, however, as we’ll get into a cooler and wetter pattern during the second half of next week.  Rain showers may actually mix with some wet snow in northern counties by Thursday night or Friday of next week, if current trends verify.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
School bus crashes into house in Cape Girardeau
Eadin S. Stewart (left), Ryan J. Nance (middle) and Travis J. Rule (right) were each charged...
Police identify 3 suspects accused of shooting Marion, Ill. students with Orbeez pellets from passing vehicle
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for this morning due to the threat for flooding and...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this morning due to threat of flooding, damaging winds
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a...
Police: Woman taken into custody after two-vehicle collision involving parked car in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Flooding and high winds possible overnight into the morning hours
First Alert Action Day @ 10PM on 3/2/23
First Alert Action Day @ 10PM on 3/2/23
First Alert Action Day @ 9PM on 3/2/23
First Alert Action Day @ 9PM on 3/2/23
First Alert Action Day @ 6PM on 3/2/23
First Alert Action Day @ 6PM on 3/2/23