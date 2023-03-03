Heartland Votes

Fentanyl found in prosthetic leg, police say

Detectives said they expressed concern when they saw the man reaching into his prosthetic.
Fentanyl (generic)
Fentanyl (generic)(Arizona's Family)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reportedly had a substantial amount of narcotics hidden inside his prosthetic leg.

Kervens Lamartiniere, 24, was arrested on Feb. 27 on several charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and resisting arrest, according to an affidavit.

During booking on March 1, detectives said they noticed Lamartiniere reaching into his prosthetic leg, and expressed concern that he might have something hidden inside.

A search was conducted, and detectives discovered 96 grams of methamphetamine, 189 grams of fentanyl powder, half a xanax bar, and a .40 caliber bullet hidden inside the prosthetic leg, according to an affidavit.

Lamartiniere is currently in custody on a $163,500 bond.

