Cape Girardeau Police release body camera video of altercation between officer, man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Video of fight between a Jackson, Missouri, man and a Cape Girardeau Police officer on Thursday, March 2, is making its rounds on social media, which has many wondering what happened.

Snippets of the video show a struggle between the officer and the man -- and the officer punching the man in the face at the Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on North Sprigg.

Cape Girardeau Police released this video they say is body camera video of an officer involved in an altercation at a convivence store on Thursday, March 2.

In response to the viral video, Cape Girardeau Police have released a statement and body camera video from the officer -- who was identified by the department as officer Willis.

Police say an officer was called to the store at about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a theft.

When the officer arrived, the suspect already left the scene, but later came back while the officer was speaking to the store employees.

The officer’s body camera video shows him going up to the man and asking him several questions, including his name.

The man, off screen, could be heard trying to answer, when the officer asked, “What’s going on with you?”

The man answered, “I just feel like feel like I’m tripping.” He also stated that he might be having an issue with his sugar levels.

The conversation continues, but the man does not answer when asked for his name or identification.

When the officer tries to take him into custody, the man pulls away and a struggle ensues.

Police said the man hit the officer in the face multiple times and attempted to kick the officer.

The officer also hit the man in the face and grabbed his arm to try to place handcuffs on him.

Police said this is when the man tried to grab the officer’s holster and gun, appearing to attempt to take the officer’s gun.

The video then shows the officer using a Taser on the man.

After the handcuffs were placed on the man, the officer can be heard asking the man if he was OK.

He was then taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police said the suspect was not injured in the fight, but the officer did have a small cut to the right side of his face.

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Shawn Stockard II of Jackson, who has not been charged at this time.

