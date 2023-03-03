Cape Girardeau police chief responds to video showing altercation between man, officer during arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The police chief spoke out about a video that’s gone viral in the Heartland.

It shows one of his officers fighting with and then tasing a man outside a gas station convenience store.

The man in that video, 30-year-old Shawn Stockard II, faces felony charges of assault and attempting to disarm a police officer, along with misdemeanor charges of stealing and resisting arrest.

A Cape Girardeau officer took Stockard into custody late Thursday afternoon outside the Rhodes on Sprigg Street across from the Show-Me Center.

A cell phone video was posted to social media later Thursday night, showing a portion of that officer’s altercation with Stockard.

Cape Girardeau police released the officer’s body cam footage around 7 a.m. on Friday, March 3, along with surveillance video taken from inside the business.

Police Chief Wes Blair called than an unusual move, but one he felt necessary given public concern.

“I understand that anytime you see a use of force like that, it’s going to cause concern,” he said. “Unless you have the context and know the entire story, which is one of the reasons why we wanted to go ahead and put that whole story out there. So individuals in our community who were concerned about how that transpired can see and make decisions for themselves on how they felt that was handled.”

Chief Blair said the officer’s use of force and use of his taser will be reviewed, which is department policy.

You’ll hear more from Blair about the officer’s actions, and reaction to that video, on Heartland News at 6.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.