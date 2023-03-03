Calif. man arrested after disturbance during severe weather response in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A California man was arrested after officers say he caused a “disturbance” at a command post for severe weather response.

Justin A. Stohlman, 41, of Gridley, Calif., was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, disregard traffic regulation - first offense and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

On Friday, March 3, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to the area of Freemont to help local law enforcement, emergency management and fire/rescue departments with reports of severe weather damage.

They had received numerous reports of damage to homes and downed trees and power lines blocking roads.

According to KSP, a command post was set up at Dollar General near the intersection of KY 994 and KY 348.

They say law enforcement was alerted to a “disturbance” at the command post. Troopers talked to Stohlman, who told them he went around two road closed barricades into the closed disaster area to film for his social media account.

It was reported to troopers that Stohlman got into an argument with another person on scene and indicated that he had a gun.

Troopers found a gun on Stohlman. Due to past convictions and federal law, he is prohibited from carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

