Heartland Votes

Calif. man arrested after disturbance during severe weather response in McCracken Co.

A California man was arrested after officers say he caused a “disturbance” at a command post...
A California man was arrested after officers say he caused a “disturbance” at a command post for severe weather response.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A California man was arrested after officers say he caused a “disturbance” at a command post for severe weather response.

Justin A. Stohlman, 41, of Gridley, Calif., was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, disregard traffic regulation - first offense and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

On Friday, March 3, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to the area of Freemont to help local law enforcement, emergency management and fire/rescue departments with reports of severe weather damage.

They had received numerous reports of damage to homes and downed trees and power lines blocking roads.

According to KSP, a command post was set up at Dollar General near the intersection of KY 994 and KY 348.

They say law enforcement was alerted to a “disturbance” at the command post. Troopers talked to Stohlman, who told them he went around two road closed barricades into the closed disaster area to film for his social media account.

It was reported to troopers that Stohlman got into an argument with another person on scene and indicated that he had a gun.

Troopers found a gun on Stohlman. Due to past convictions and federal law, he is prohibited from carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
Flash flood warnings are issued for several counties and flash flood watches have been issued...
First Alert: Flooding possible, temps dropping
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

The ribbon cutting with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Chamber of...
Ribbon cutting, open house scheduled for new SEMO Food Bank location in Jackson
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Damage on Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County, Ky.
State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage
Chief Blair said the officer’s use of force and use of his taser will be reviewed, which is...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to video showing altercation between man, officer during arrest
Cape Girardeau's police chief speaks out about a video that showing one of his officers...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to viral officer fighting video