Woman taken into custody after two-vehicle collision involving parked car in Cape Girardeau

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a...
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a two-vehicle accident March 1.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a two-vehicle accident March 1.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. Public Information Officer, at 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the Good Hope Street and South Park Avenue intersection.

One of the vehicles involved was parked along the street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the parked car was a woman, and authorities said she was taken into custody for a possible DUI.

No injuries were reported and the area around the intersection was blocked.

The investigation is ongoing.

