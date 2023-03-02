State resolution will honor 2 men murdered at Reelfoot Lake in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The State has passed a resolution to honor the memories of two men who were murdered at Reelfoot Lake in the year 2021.

This resolution passed out of the Departments & Agencies Subcommittee on Wednesday morning and will move on to the State Government Committee next for consideration.

According to the documents, this resolution will honor both Zachary Grooms and Lance Black, two men who were murdered while duck hunting at Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

The resolution also requests that the TWRA erect a marker to memorialize the lives of the two young men.

No information yet on when the State Government Committee will rule on the resolution.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.