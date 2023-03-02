SEMO Women’s basketball team opens OVC Tourney play Thursday
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team opens up Ohio Valley Conference Tournament play Thursday against Morehead State in Evansville, Indiana.
Morehead State beat UT Martin 70-68 Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals to face the Redhawks.
SEMO Finished the season with six straight wins and enters the OVC Tourney as the number 4 seed.
