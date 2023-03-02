SEMO women cruise past Morehead State in OVC basketball tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team dominated Morehead State 77-38 Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Rahmena Henderson led the Redhawks in scoring with 13 points.

Next up in the OVC Tournament Semifinals, SEMO will play top seeded Little Rock Friday at 1:00 p.m.

