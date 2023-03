EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KFVS) - The 5th seeded SEMO Men’s Basketball team defeated Lindenwood 84-65 in the opening round of the OVC Tournament Wednesday night in Evansville.

Redhawks guard Phillip Russell led Southeast in scoring with 19 points.

SEMO advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday to play 4th seeded Tennessee State at 6:30.

