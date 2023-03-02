Ribbon cutting, open house scheduled for new SEMO Food Bank location in Jackson

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a ribbon cutting and open house for its new location in Jackson.

The ribbon cutting with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Chamber of Commerce will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. It’ll be followed by an open house until 6 p.m.

“This expansion is an important step for the food bank, and we’re excited to finally be able to welcome people to the space,” Joey Keys, the food bank’s chief executive officer, said in a release.

According to the release from the food bank, the new location provides more storage, specifically for disaster relief items like bottled water. It also adds a second volunteer center where Backpacks for Friday kits will be packed and food drive items will be sorted.

The food bank bought the building in Jackson in 2021 and began renovating it. Staff started moving into the building in December.

