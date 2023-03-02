Heartland Votes

Person of interest identified in killing of 15-year-old girl

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in south St. Louis.

Police have identified the victim as Emily Valentine. According to Cpt. Christi Marks, a person of interest has been identified.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Minnesota Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. That’s where they found Valentine lying on a parking pad in an alley with a gunshot wound to the face. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Relatives are remembering Valentine for always looking out for others. Deatrice Shannon is her great grandmother.

“She had a good heart, you know, she would do what she could to help. Very good heart. She was always trying to bring somebody home with her, to feed them or whatever,” she said.

Marks said the killing wasn’t random, and the person of interest is someone who was with Valentine Tuesday evening.

