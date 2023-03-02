Natural gas pipeline upgrades to begin in Carbondale

Heartland Votes

According to a release from Ameren Illinois, crews will be upgrading 9.6 miles of natural gas...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren crews will be working on natural gas upgrades starting in the spring.

According to a release from Ameren Illinois, crews will be upgrading 9.6 miles of natural gas pipeline from the 1960s and more than 450 individual customers’ natural gas services.

These upgrades will be on the northeast side of town and middle of town.

  • Northeast side of town - Henkels & McCoy-Precision Pipeline will begin work March 7 from Main Street (Illinois Route 13 West) north to East Knight Street, and from South Washington Street east to North Wall Street
  • Middle of town - Jayne Excavating & Welding will begin work in June from Walnut Street (Route 13 east) north to West Main Street (Route 13 west) and from South Oakland Avenue east to South Illinois Avenue (U.S. Route 51)

According to Ameren Illinois, while crews are working customers may notice an interruption in gas service. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.

Ameren Illinois is asking those driving through these neighborhoods to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees working near the streets and to slow down in the work zone.

They say all work should be finished by the end of the year, weather permitting.

