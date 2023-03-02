Heartland Votes

Mt. Vernon awarded more than $600K for Veterans Park improvements

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The city was awarded more than $600,000 for improvements to Veterans Park.

According to a release from the city of Mt. Vernon, the total project cost is $659,189 with $429,189 coming from the Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant program.

The planned improvements include an inclusive play structure with ramps and interactive features for children with disabilities and special needs. The city said the structure will sit on top of a rubber play surface.

The project also includes resurfacing of the one-mile walking path and pickleball courts.

According to the city, construction will begin within 12 months.

“Although we have focused on much needed improvements to our roads, water, and sewer systems, we have never lost sight of the importance of improving the quality of life for our residents. Our parks are a fundamental aspect of life for our residents,” Mayor John Lewis said in the release. “They provide our community with space to enjoy the outdoors with our friends and family, provide recreational opportunities to enjoy as well as a place to exercise and relax. Having a playground structure that meets the needs of all our children is extremely important and thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, we are one step closer to meeting one of those needs.”

The funding was included in an announcement from Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday, March 1 about funding for 118 outdoor recreation projects across the state totaling nearly $60 million funded through the IDNR program.

