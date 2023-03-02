Heartland Votes

Man found not guilty in 2019 deadly shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex

A man was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of another man at an apartment complex.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of another man at an apartment complex.

According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Thomas Q. Bean was found not guilty by a jury.

Bean was arrested in August 2020 on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Richard Reeves.

According to court documents, an eyewitness told investigators the shooting of Reeves at The District apartment complex took place on December 11, 2019 as the result of a drug robbery.

Police responded to the shots fired at the complex and said officers found Reeves inside his daughter’s apartment with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In 2022, another man, Maurice Patterson, Jr. was also found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

