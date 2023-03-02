Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 3/3

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a night of district finals, quarterfinals and semifinals on Heartland Hoops Friday, March 3.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Class 2 Boys State Quarterfinal

  • Cooter vs. Principia
  • New Madrid County Central vs. West County

Class 4 District 1 Boys Final

  • Dexter vs. Notre Dame

Class 5 District 1 Boys Semifinals

  • Cape Central vs. Windsor
  • Sikeston vs. Hillsboro

Class 6 District 1 Boys Semifinals

  • Kirkwood vs. Poplar Bluff
  • Jackson vs. Lindbergh

Class 1 Boys State Quarterfinals

  • Clarkton vs. South Iron

Illinois Class 2A Sectional Final

  • Pinckneyville vs. Breese

