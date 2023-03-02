Heartland Hoops 3/3

(KFVS) - It’s a night of district finals, quarterfinals and semifinals on Heartland Hoops Friday, March 3.

Our featured games include:

Class 2 Boys State Quarterfinal

Cooter vs. Principia

New Madrid County Central vs. West County

Class 4 District 1 Boys Final

Dexter vs. Notre Dame

Class 5 District 1 Boys Semifinals

Cape Central vs. Windsor

Sikeston vs. Hillsboro

Class 6 District 1 Boys Semifinals

Kirkwood vs. Poplar Bluff

Jackson vs. Lindbergh

Class 1 Boys State Quarterfinals

Clarkton vs. South Iron

Illinois Class 2A Sectional Final

Pinckneyville vs. Breese

