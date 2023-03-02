Heartland Hoops 3/3
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a night of district finals, quarterfinals and semifinals on Heartland Hoops Friday, March 3.
Our featured games include:
Class 2 Boys State Quarterfinal
- Cooter vs. Principia
- New Madrid County Central vs. West County
Class 4 District 1 Boys Final
- Dexter vs. Notre Dame
Class 5 District 1 Boys Semifinals
- Cape Central vs. Windsor
- Sikeston vs. Hillsboro
Class 6 District 1 Boys Semifinals
- Kirkwood vs. Poplar Bluff
- Jackson vs. Lindbergh
Class 1 Boys State Quarterfinals
- Clarkton vs. South Iron
Illinois Class 2A Sectional Final
- Pinckneyville vs. Breese
