Flooding and high winds possible overnight into the morning hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day due to the threat for flooding and high winds overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A strong area of low pressure will move towards the Heartland tonight and widespread rain and storms will develop. For most of the night the severe weather threat will be limited to hail up to the size of quarters. The main threat tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow will be flooding. 3″ to 6″ of rain are possible tonight over a short period of time. This will cause low lying areas to flood. Low water bridge crossings will likely become impassable. Temperatures this evening will rise after midnight into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Between 4AM and 11AM tomorrow a strong area of low pressure will move through the Heartland. This will cause 45 to 55 MPH wind gusts to occur across much of the area with a few 60 MPH wind gusts possible. At the same time across our southeastern counties there will be a threat for severe storms including tornadoes. Highs tomorrow will be reached early in the morning with temperatures falling into the lower 40s north to lower 50s south late in the afternoon.

