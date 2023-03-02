First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A very potent storm system will be moving through our part of the country over the next 36 hours, with strong winds and heavy rain likely tonight into early Friday. Flood Watches and Wind Advisories have been issued by the NWS. The first part of today will be dry but a bit cooler and breezy. But showers and even a thundershower will begin to move in from the southwest by late afternoon and evening. As the strong low approaches, wind and rain will increase rapidly overnight…with embedded thunderstorms likely as well. Wind and rain look to be the strongest early Friday as the low moves very close to our area. By afternoon the low will be moving away but winds will switch to the northwest and cooler air will begin to blow in. Morning temps near 60 will drop into the 40s by sunset.

The weekend and beyond is looking much quieter. Temps cool a bit this weekend (especially at night with lows near freezing in some areas) but we’ll warm back up to near 70 again by Monday. Later in the week a frontal boundary will sag into the area and we’ll get a bit cooler with occasional rain chances again, but no strong storms are likely next week.

