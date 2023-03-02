Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry now, potent storm system later to bring heavy rain, strong winds

A very potent storm system will bring strong winds and heavy rain tonight into early Friday.
A very potent storm system will bring strong winds and heavy rain tonight into early Friday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A very potent storm system will be moving through the Heartland soon.

This system will bring strong winds and heavy rain tonight into early Friday.

Flood watches and wind advisories have been issued.

Two to four inches of rain or more is possible and winds could gust to 50 mph.

The first part of today will be dry and mild, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely arrive by late afternoon and evening.

As the strong low approaches, wind and heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms, will increase rapidly overnight.

Wind and rain look to be the strongest early Friday as the low moves very close to our area.

Download the First Alert Weather app here

By Friday afternoon, the low will be moving away from the Heartland, but winds will switch to the northwest and cooler air will begin to blow in.  Morning temperatures near 60 degrees will drop into the 40s by sunset.

The weekend is looking calmer, but cooler.

Overnight lows will be near freezing in some areas.

Temps rebound back up to near 70 degrees by Monday, but this won’t last long.

Later next week it will become a bit cooler with occasional rain chances.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms
Police are investigating after dozens of Marion Junior High School students were hit with what...
Marion, Ill. students shot with airsoft pellets from passing vehicle; suspects in custody
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a...
Police: Woman taken into custody after two-vehicle collision involving parked car in Cape Girardeau
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few strong to severe storms south this evening. Heavy rain tomorrow night.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe storms possible this evening