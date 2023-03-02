First Alert: Dry now, potent storm system later to bring heavy rain, strong winds

(KFVS) - A very potent storm system will be moving through the Heartland soon.

This system will bring strong winds and heavy rain tonight into early Friday.

Flood watches and wind advisories have been issued.

Two to four inches of rain or more is possible and winds could gust to 50 mph.

The first part of today will be dry and mild, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely arrive by late afternoon and evening.

As the strong low approaches, wind and heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms, will increase rapidly overnight.

Wind and rain look to be the strongest early Friday as the low moves very close to our area.

By Friday afternoon, the low will be moving away from the Heartland, but winds will switch to the northwest and cooler air will begin to blow in. Morning temperatures near 60 degrees will drop into the 40s by sunset.

The weekend is looking calmer, but cooler.

Overnight lows will be near freezing in some areas.

Temps rebound back up to near 70 degrees by Monday, but this won’t last long.

Later next week it will become a bit cooler with occasional rain chances.

