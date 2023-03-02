Heartland Votes

Dog stuck in hole rescued by Sikeston DPS officers

Sikeston DPS officers rescued a dog from a narrow hole and stuck in the mud on Thursday morning, March 1.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A dog, stuck with no way of escape, is now safe and out of danger thanks to some helpful hands.

The small pooch was stuck in a 4-foot hole on the 600 block of Dempster in Sikeston on Thursday morning, March 2.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Derick Wheetley, officers and firefighters responded to the call to rescue the dog.

They believe the dog had been stuck in the hole overnight and the reason it couldn’t escape was because the hole was very narrow and it was stuck in mud.

The officers began digging and, after about 20 minutes, they were able to free the dog.

Capt. Wheetley said the dog is safe and doing well.

The dog is now in the care of Sikeston PAWS.

Sikeston DPS officers rescued this dog from a narrow hole on Thursday morning, March 1.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

Sikeston DPS said the dog was wearing an Avenger’s superhero collar, but it didn’t have a dog tag.

Sikeston DPS said the dog rescued from a narrow hole and mud was wearing an Avenger's superhero collar, but it did not have a dog tag.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

The owner of the dog or anyone who knows the pet’s owner is asked to contact Sikeston Paws at 573-471-7387.

