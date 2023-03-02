School bus crashes into house in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A school bus crashed into a house on West End Boulevard and Themis Street.

Cape Girardeau police confirmed that the bus was going eastbound on Themis Street and a car was going southbound West End Boulevard when the car hit the bus. The bus then traveled across the northbound lanes and into the house.

Our crew on scene said it didn’t appear the house was damaged.

According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries but some people were getting checked out at the scene.

She said there were fewer than 10 people on the bus. That included students and adults.

The bus was carrying Explorer students from various elementary schools in the district.

