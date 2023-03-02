Heartland Votes

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Myster River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms
Police are investigating after dozens of Marion Junior High School students and another person...
Police identify 3 suspects accused of shooting Marion, Ill. students with Orbeez pellets from passing vehicle
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a...
Police: Woman taken into custody after two-vehicle collision involving parked car in Cape Girardeau
41-year-old Christopher Jay Hagler was last seen at his home in rural Franklin County, east of...
Missing West Frankfort man considered to be in danger

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials
Sikeston DPS officers rescued a dog from a narrow hole and stuck in the mud on Thursday...
Dog stuck in hole rescued by Sikeston DPS officers