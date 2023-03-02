Heartland Votes

17th annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge raises more than $62K

According to organizers, a total of 143 people from around the area wore disco-themed costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into the lake at Cape County Park North.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 17th Annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge raised $62,510, so far.

According to organizers, a total of 143 people from around the area wore disco-themed costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into the lake at Cape County Park North. In addition, 20 people walked or ran in the 1-mile fun run and the 5K Polar Bear Strut, raising an additional $400.

A look at the Polar Plunge Saturday, Feb. 25 at Cape County Park.

They say online fundraising is still open. They hope to raise another $5,000 to surpass the 2022 goal of $66,000.

“It’s truly an amazing day to see so many people going to such lengths to show support of the athletes in the Southeast Area,” Plunge Coordinator Penny Williams said. “Events like this give us an opportunity to promote and witness the support of unity and inclusion through the power of sports.”

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

  • 1st Place Fundraiser – Rylan Atkinson: $3,166.10
  • Top Fundraising Team – Reto Reitzels: $5,586.99
  • Top Law Enforcement Team – Cape Girardeau Police Department: $2,017
  • Top Fundraising School – Chaffee High School: $4,341.75

The recipient of the “Spirit of John John Atkinson” Award went to Segar Ruiz from Chaffee High School.

Participants were encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “Golden Plunger.”

  • Group 1st Place – Dancin’ Devils: Chaffee High School
  • Group 2nd Place – Iced Age: Disco Dancers
  • Group 3rd Place – Scooby Doo & Friends: Sam’s Club
  • Individual 1st Place – Sarah Ostrowski
  • Individual 2nd Place – Anthony Ridenour
  • Individual 3rd Place – Daniel Fultz

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

