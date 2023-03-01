‘We are indebted to them’: KC police release statement after three officers shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three police officers were recovering from their injuries Wednesday after an overnight shooting while serving a search warrant.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the officers suffered serious injuries, albeit non-life-threatening.

These Tactical Response Team officers were serving a search warrant when they were shot. They put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard Kansas City, serving with bravery and selflessness, and for that, we are indebted to them. We appreciate the community’s concern and support and ask for prayers to help these officers heal. We thank surrounding law enforcement agencies for assisting us during this difficult time.

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence. SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire and were transported to University Health (Truman Medical Center) with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The standoff was still ongoing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Three of our police officers are in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday night. They are in stable... Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

