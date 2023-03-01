Warrant for Paducah man after failing to comply with Sex Offender Registry

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after he failed to comply with Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry.

33-year-old Roy Charles Osborne of Paducah, Ky. was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a young teenager in West Virginia and moved to Paducah several years ago.

This is the fifth time Osborne has been charged with non-compliance. He was charged in Boyd County, Ky. in 2010, 2012, and 2016. Osborne was also charged with failing to comply in 2019, and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

Detective Chelsee Breakfield has determined that Osborne is no longer living at his registered address on Old Mayfield Road and has not reported his new address.

Anyone with information about Osborne or his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers. Any information leading to an arrest or indictment can result in up to $1,000 in reward.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.