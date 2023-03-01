Heartland Votes

Vehicle collision in cemetery sends woman to out-of-state hospital

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 1, police responded to a collision that was reported at Woodlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery on Old US Highway 45.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 55-year-old woman driving a silver SUV left the cemetery roadway and struck a mausoleum at a high rate of speed.

The collision caused serious damage to both the vehicle and the mausoleum.

When authorities arrived, the woman was alert and responsive. She was initially transported to an area hospital before being transferred to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The woman’s name is currently being withheld.

