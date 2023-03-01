Heartland Votes

SIU’s Little Grassy Songwriter Retreat

The inaugural Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat is returning to Carbondale, Ill.
The inaugural Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat is returning to Carbondale, Ill.(Southern Illinois University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The inaugural Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat is returning to Carbondale, Ill.

Songwriters, aspiring or otherwise, are invited to the retreat. The event takes place from March 10-12 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s scenic Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Touch of Nature and Poss Music Works are offering a weekend filled with workshops, concerts and even a chance to record your music in a recording studio.

The weekend retreat will include activities, including workshops, a content creation station, song circles, and feedback session. There will also be yoga, hikes, breathwork and hikes at the event. Participants will be able to enjoy performances, including Jonathan Byrd, Trout Fishing in America and Beth Bombara.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Retreat passes for the weekend passes are $130. Passes include all meals and activities while lodging is available separately. Single day passes range from $30 to $50, with a $5 processing fee.

For daily schedules, pricing and more details, you can visit the SIU Touch of Nature website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
The student allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.
12-year-old charged, accused of making threats to shoot up school

Latest News

The city launched an online community survey to get feedback from its citizens.
City of Carbondale looks for citizen feedback with community survey
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in opposition to of Kentucky Senate...
Paducah Commission opposes elections bills proposed by Ky. House, Senate
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 40-year-old Casey France in connection with...
Man wanted by police in connection with firearms investigation
Tennessee Representative Dennis Powers
Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill