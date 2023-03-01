SIU’s Little Grassy Songwriter Retreat

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The inaugural Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat is returning to Carbondale, Ill.

Songwriters, aspiring or otherwise, are invited to the retreat. The event takes place from March 10-12 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s scenic Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Touch of Nature and Poss Music Works are offering a weekend filled with workshops, concerts and even a chance to record your music in a recording studio.

The weekend retreat will include activities, including workshops, a content creation station, song circles, and feedback session. There will also be yoga, hikes, breathwork and hikes at the event. Participants will be able to enjoy performances, including Jonathan Byrd, Trout Fishing in America and Beth Bombara.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Retreat passes for the weekend passes are $130. Passes include all meals and activities while lodging is available separately. Single day passes range from $30 to $50, with a $5 processing fee.

For daily schedules, pricing and more details, you can visit the SIU Touch of Nature website.

