Heartland Votes

Severe storms possible this evening

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 3/1/23
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the southern half of the Heartland through the late afternoon and evening hours. This area is under a level 1 threat out of 5 for severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threats, but there is a very small threat for an isolated tornado. We will dry back out late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Enjoy the break, because more shower and thunderstorm activity will spread northeast across the Heartland Thursday afternoon and evening. Even heavier rain and thunderstorm activity expected Thursday night into early Friday. Every round of showers and thunderstorm will come with a threat for severe weather. Isolated flash flooding possible too by Thursday night into Friday. Also, very strong winds are expected Friday, isolated power outages possible again.

