Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State University celebrates 150 years

Southeast Missouri State University will be celebrating 150 years of educating students with a...
Southeast Missouri State University will be celebrating 150 years of educating students with a year long celebration, starting in March.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be celebrating 150 years of educating students with a year long celebration, starting in March.

On March 22, it will have been 150 years since Missouri Governor Silas Woods signed the bill that established the Third District Normal School in 1873. In 1873, there were only 57 students. Now, there is roughly 10,000 students, with over 90,000 students who have transitioned to alumni. SEMO President, Dr. Carlos Vargas is excited for the event, saying that it will allow them to not only reflect on the past, but look forward to what’s to come.

“This is an exciting milestone for everyone for our entire SEMO community,” said Dr. Vargas. “The sesquicentennial will commemorate the history of the University during the last 150 years and allow us to look toward our future. Just as we did in 1873, SEMO helps students transform their lives, and their education often changes the trajectory of their entire family”

To celebrate 150 years, the first event takes place on SEMO’s birthday. Taking place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the event will be held between Academic Hall and Kent Library. There will be music, historic displays, videos, and of course, birthday cake. There will also be over 80 booths of student organizations and academic departments with games, limited giveaways and hand-on learning activities.

There will be many events throughout the the year, all with the theme “Making History” to honor SEMO. The final event will take place on April 8, 2024, with a solar eclipse watch planned. The planned celebrations and events, as well as details of historical moments throughout SEMO’s timeline, can be found on the SEMO website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
The student allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.
12-year-old charged, accused of making threats to shoot up school

Latest News

The SEMO Baseball team will play in Cape Girardeau for the first time this season. The Redhawks...
Redhawks Baseball home opener
I-57 southbound near the 70 mile marker is blocked in Franklin County, Ill. after a semi rolled...
Semi rolled over, blocking both lanes of southbound I-57 at 70mm
The inaugural Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat is returning to Carbondale, Ill.
SIU’s Little Grassy Songwriter Retreat
The city launched an online community survey to get feedback from its citizens.
City of Carbondale looks for citizen feedback with community survey