Southeast Mo. State University celebrates 150 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be celebrating 150 years of educating students with a year long celebration, starting in March.

On March 22, it will have been 150 years since Missouri Governor Silas Woods signed the bill that established the Third District Normal School in 1873. In 1873, there were only 57 students. Now, there is roughly 10,000 students, with over 90,000 students who have transitioned to alumni. SEMO President, Dr. Carlos Vargas is excited for the event, saying that it will allow them to not only reflect on the past, but look forward to what’s to come.

“This is an exciting milestone for everyone for our entire SEMO community,” said Dr. Vargas. “The sesquicentennial will commemorate the history of the University during the last 150 years and allow us to look toward our future. Just as we did in 1873, SEMO helps students transform their lives, and their education often changes the trajectory of their entire family”

To celebrate 150 years, the first event takes place on SEMO’s birthday. Taking place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the event will be held between Academic Hall and Kent Library. There will be music, historic displays, videos, and of course, birthday cake. There will also be over 80 booths of student organizations and academic departments with games, limited giveaways and hand-on learning activities.

There will be many events throughout the the year, all with the theme “Making History” to honor SEMO. The final event will take place on April 8, 2024, with a solar eclipse watch planned. The planned celebrations and events, as well as details of historical moments throughout SEMO’s timeline, can be found on the SEMO website.

