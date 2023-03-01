Second man arrested in connection with Expressway Car Wash break-ins

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A second man was arrested after the Expressway Car Wash in Paducah, Ky. was broken into multiple times.

24-year-old Matthew C. Harris of Brookport, Ill. was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of third-degree burglary. Harris was arrested yesterday, February 28 by Massac County, Ill. authorities.

Harris is accused of breaking into the car wash with 27-year-old Nathan Cruse of West Paducah on February 8 and February 20. Surveillance video showed two men enter the business, and the owner identified former employee Cruse as a possible suspect. More details of Cruse’s arrest can be found on this previous KFVS web story.

After Harris was identified as the second man in the video, Paducah police Detective Danny Slack worked the Massac County Sheriff’s Department to obtain further information about Harris and the source of the crow bar used in the break in.

Both Harris and Cruse were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

