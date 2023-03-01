Heartland Votes

Redhawks Baseball home-opener Wednesday

SEMO 2018 Baseball Schedule
The SEMO Baseball team will play in Cape Girardeau for the first time this season on Wednesday, March 1.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Heartland News
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Baseball team will play in Cape Girardeau for the first time this season on Wednesday, March 1.

The Redhawks will take on the Evansville Aces at Capaha Field at 1 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m., but with rain in the forecast, the home-opener was moved up.

SEMO’s starting pitcher has not been announced.

This is the 40th time the Redhawks and the Aces have met on the field in a total of 14 years.

Currently, SEMO is 2-6 and Evansville is 2-5.

According to the SEMO, the Redhawks hold a 25-13-1 lead in the series between the teams.

