Paducah Commission opposes elections bills proposed by Ky. House, Senate

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in opposition to of Kentucky Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50 during their meeting Tuesday, February 28.((Source: City of Paducah))
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in opposition to of Kentucky Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50 during their meeting Tuesday, February 28.

Both bill proposals would require partisan local elections for offices including mayor and city commissioner.

Currently, these offices are non-partisan in Paducah. A state statute allows local legislative bodes to opt for partisan elections.

The commissioners say they feel this issue should remain a local decision and not mandated upon cities.

To read the language of SB 50, click here, and here for HB 50.

