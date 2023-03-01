One injured in single-vehicle collision on I-69 in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle injury collision near the 26 mile marker of I-69 on February 28 around 11 a.m.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the driver, Taytum Holland, 18, from Mayfield, Kentucky, ran off the roadway into the median of I-69.

The vehicle first struck gravel before striking a bridge pillar. Authorities said the vehicle is believed to have become airborne before landing back in the northbound lanes of I-69.

The vehicle traveled across both lanes of traffic before entering the ditch on the right side of the roadway, then rolled onto its roof before coming to a stop.

Mayfield-Graves County EMS evaluated Holland at the scene before transporting him to a hospital in Paducah, Ky.

