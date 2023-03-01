Heartland Votes

Missouri’s trout season begins on Wednesday

Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.
Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s catch and keep trout season is underway. The season started at 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Thousands of anglers dropped a line at one of Missouri’s state parks as part of an Ozarks tradition. The season is underway at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Salem, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Fishermen may purchase trout tags at the parks. Adults can buy a daily pass for $4. Youth under 15 is $3.

