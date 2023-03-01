Missouri lawmakers looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations. Currently, Missouri has a $750 fee for farmers growing industrial hemp.

A Missouri bill would get rid of that. Hemp has various uses. Most CBD products are made from hemp plants.

In the U.S., the most common products include fiber used for textiles, seeds, leaves used for mulch and hemp oils.

A lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray said most of the industrial hemp products on the market are imported from other countries.

“We’re hoping to see further product safety and consumer safety regulations enacted so that we have standardization in the market for the assurance of consumers that their products are safe and tested, according to standardized, standardized protocols,” said Eapen Thampy, a lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.