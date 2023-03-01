Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations. Currently, Missouri has a $750 fee for farmers growing industrial hemp.

A Missouri bill would get rid of that. Hemp has various uses. Most CBD products are made from hemp plants.

In the U.S., the most common products include fiber used for textiles, seeds, leaves used for mulch and hemp oils.

A lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray said most of the industrial hemp products on the market are imported from other countries.

“We’re hoping to see further product safety and consumer safety regulations enacted so that we have standardization in the market for the assurance of consumers that their products are safe and tested, according to standardized, standardized protocols,” said Eapen Thampy, a lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray.

