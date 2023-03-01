Missing West Frankfort man considered to be in danger

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing West Frankfort man is considered to be in danger.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Christopher Jay Hagler was last seen at his home in rural Franklin County, east of West Frankfort, around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 190 pounds with short, brown hair (balding) and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 618-438-4841.

