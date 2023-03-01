Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are battling a large fire at a building in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Bill’s Service Center on Sonderen Road near Ft. Zumwalt North Middle School. Firefighters are saying the blaze is a fuel-led fire with explosions and that a partial collapse has occurred.

North Middle School has canceled classes as a result.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.