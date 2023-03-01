Marion, Ill. students shot with airsoft pellets from passing vehicle; suspects in custody

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after dozens of Marion Junior High School students were hit with what is believed to be airsoft pellets.

According to a post on the Marion Unit 2 School District Facebook page, 31 students were hit around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 while on the track during their PE class.

They believe it was airsoft pellets being fired from a passing vehicle on Cherry Street.

Marion police say the suspects have been found and are in custody.

They said there is no additional threat at this time.

School leaders say there were no major injuries and all the students involved were seen by the school nurse.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.