Man wanted by police in connection with firearms investigation
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a man wanted in connection with a firearms investigation.
They are searching for 40-year-old Casey France.
According to the sheriff’s office, France is accused of threatening a man with a handgun during an altercation at a home in late February.
The sheriff’s office said France was seen on video making the threat and that he is aware there is a warrant for his arrest.
France is not allowed to possess firearms. The sheriff’s office said the reason is because he is a convicted felon.
Anyone who has seen France or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.