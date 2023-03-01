Heartland Votes

Man wanted by police in connection with firearms investigation

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 40-year-old Casey France in connection with...
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 40-year-old Casey France in connection with a firearms investigation.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a man wanted in connection with a firearms investigation.

They are searching for 40-year-old Casey France.

According to the sheriff’s office, France is accused of threatening a man with a handgun during an altercation at a home in late February.

The sheriff’s office said France was seen on video making the threat and that he is aware there is a warrant for his arrest.

France is not allowed to possess firearms. The sheriff’s office said the reason is because he is a convicted felon.

Anyone who has seen France or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
A beautiful winter day in Fruitland, Mo.!
First Alert: Tracking stormy weather later this week

Latest News

Tennessee Representative Dennis Powers
Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.
Missouri’s trout season begins Wednesday
License plate reader technology is coming to two more Heartland communities.
License plate reader technology coming to Sikeston, Carbondale