Man wanted by police in connection with firearms investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a man wanted in connection with a firearms investigation.

They are searching for 40-year-old Casey France.

According to the sheriff’s office, France is accused of threatening a man with a handgun during an altercation at a home in late February.

The sheriff’s office said France was seen on video making the threat and that he is aware there is a warrant for his arrest.

France is not allowed to possess firearms. The sheriff’s office said the reason is because he is a convicted felon.

Anyone who has seen France or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

