Heartland Votes

Illinois lawmakers looking to ban foam cookware

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new proposal in Illinois could have you soon ditching styrofoam cups.

On Tuesday, a ban on all foam food ware, including cups and takeout containers, passed out of a House committee.

The EPA estimates Americans throw away 70 million foam cups every day. That waste can make it back into your home via your drinking water---

Currently, eigh states have a similar ban.

If approved by the legislature and governor, it would go into law next year.

