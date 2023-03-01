Heartland Votes

High School basketball scores from Tuesday

High School basketball results
High School basketball results(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday.

Class 1 Sectional

Delta-62

South Iron-58

Class 2 Sectional

East Carter-46

Neelyville-38

New Haven-60

St. Vincent-51

Class 3 Sectional

Portageville-61

Woodland-25

Class 4 District 1 Semifinals

Dexter-46

Perryville-43

Kennett-57

Fredericktown-55

Illinois Boys scores

Class 1A Sectional Semifinal

Webber-41

Gallatin Co.-39

Class 2A Sectional Semifinal

Massac Co.-43

Pinckneyville-56

