High School basketball scores from Tuesday
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday.
Class 1 Sectional
Delta-62
South Iron-58
Class 2 Sectional
East Carter-46
Neelyville-38
New Haven-60
St. Vincent-51
Class 3 Sectional
Portageville-61
Woodland-25
Class 4 District 1 Semifinals
Dexter-46
Perryville-43
Kennett-57
Fredericktown-55
Illinois Boys scores
Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
Webber-41
Gallatin Co.-39
Class 2A Sectional Semifinal
Massac Co.-43
Pinckneyville-56
