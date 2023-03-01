Food for thought: Helping student athletes on and off the court with cooking lessons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Being a student athlete is tough. There’s practice and classes and somewhere in there you have to eat.

One Cape Girardeau restaurant teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to cook up an idea to help student athletes, and the players say it’s helping them be better on the court and off.

On any given Thursday or Saturday during the season, you’ll find the SEMO men’s basketball team on the court, but on one Tuesday night in February, we found them upstairs at Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse, learning how to put the gas in their fast breaks.

“Fuel is everything and food is fuel. If we eat right, it helps us on the court,” senior Israel Barnes said.

Mary Jane co-owner Chris Marchi is serving up a lesson in life skills and cooking was on the menu. They learned how to make a chicken Philly cheesesteak and hashbrown casserole, and how to stay out of a fast food drive-thru.

SEMO Director of Sports Performance Ryan Napoli said they noticed something when it comes to student athletes.

“The biggest issue that we always have with our student athletes and feeding is the conundrum of, ‘I only have so much and I don’t know how to cook,’” he said.

Athletes only get so much money to eat, so Coach Napoli hooked up with Marchi. Now, these players are learning the ins and outs of the kitchen.

“I was all about that,” Marchi said. “I love to cook, obviously, we have the restaurant.”

“So far, it’s been great,” Coach Napoli added. “We, uh, we launched this with the athletic department at the beginning of the year, in January. I’ve got some big plans to take this even further with cooking classes...but the feedback that we’ve gotten so far has been fantastic.”

The players say it’s been a game changer.

“So, when you go out and shop, you already have an idea in your head of what you can make; and they also do a great job of showing you how to do, use leftovers to make meals,” senior Chris Harris said.

“Our coach really genuinely cares about us, not just on a basketball court, but our well-being, and helped growing us as a man too. So, yeah, it’s been a blessing to me,” Israel Barnes added.

Of course, when it’s done, it’s time to eat. The meal worked out to about $6 a serving, and they are working on expanding it.

“Then we started doing the baseball team. Then we brought all the coaches up here to show them what we can do,” Marchi said. “Now, we’ve got volleyball that’s interested, we’ve got gymnastics that’s interested, we’ve got women’s soccer that’s interested and the football team.”

They hope to raise enough money to put together 10 boxes with all the utensils and cookware students need in the kitchen.

“They work so hard and they put so much into it, just to give back a little bit is really the reward for myself,” Marchi said.

In case you’re wondering, the players said the recipe for chili and chili dogs has been the most popular, so far.

If you want to help with the program, you can contact the SEMO Athletic Department to donate.

