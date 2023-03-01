Heartland Votes

Food banks prepare to feed more with end of SNAP benefits

Food banks are preparing to feed double the number of families now that SNAP benefits are gone.
Food banks are preparing to feed double the number of families now that SNAP benefits are gone.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - March 1 marked the end of extra SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, including recipients in the Heartland.

The government offered additional benefits to help families during the pandemic, but with the program coming to an end, local food pantries expect to see more people in need.

Workers at one food bank in Anna, Illinois say they’re expecting to get double the number of families coming to them for help putting food on the table.

Brandy Sebenski with the Shawnee Development Council said right now they serve about 650 families per month.

She said they haven’t seen an increase in need yet, but by the end of March she thinks more families will turn to food banks for help. When summer hits, she predicts even more mouths to feed with children not getting school meals. She said food banks are always willing to take donations.

“With our donations through our local agencies, we are sitting right around 6,000 pounds a month coming in and out of our agency,” Sebenski said. “I know that sounds like a lot, but it’s really not. We need more donations always to keep up with the need and the demand, and we’ll just do the best we can every single day.”

Sebenski said food banks also welcome volunteers to help with sorting and handing out food.

The food bank workers also recommend checking in on family and friends to make sure they’re not struggling to put food on the table because some people don’t like to ask for help.

