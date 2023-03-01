First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Active weather is likely for the rest of the work week, with the strongest storm set to move through Thursday night into Friday. Today will be mild and breezy but with an approaching cold front likely to set off some late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms over about the southeastern half of the region….especially the Bootheel, Ky and Tn. After a lull later tonight into early Thursday, more unsettled weather will develop late Thursday into Friday.

A very strong low pressure system looks to move through the region early Friday. This low has been trending a bit farther north with time, increasing our threat of wind and severe storms. Thursday night will be very wet with heavy rain a threat. And then as the upper low brushes just to our northwest on Friday we’ll have strong winds and a severe storm threat. Behind this system the weekend is looking cooler but pleasant, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

