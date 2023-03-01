First Alert: Rain, storms likely through Friday

(KFVS) - Rain and storms are likely the rest of the work week.

Today will be mild and breezy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

An approaching cold front will likely set off some late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over our southeastern counties, especially the Bootheel, Tennessee and Kentucky. However, a few storms could develop in our southeastern Illinois counties along the Ohio River.

The greatest risk from storms today will be hail and damaging winds.

We’ll get a brief break from unsettled weather later tonight into Thursday morning.

Thursday night will be very rainy with the threat of heavy downpours.

A very strong low pressure system looks to move through the Heartland early Friday.

Strong winds and severe storms are possible.

After the system moves out, the weekend will be cooler, but more pleasant.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.